    Luka Chuppi Song Coco Cola: Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon's Party Anthem Is Foot-Tapping!

    After 'Poster Lagwa Do' song, the makers of Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi have dropped the second track from the film. The song titled 'Coco Cola' is a revamped version of Tony Kakkar's hit single by the same name.

    The recreated version has been sung by Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar and Young Desi. The party anthem features the lead pair- Kriti and Kartik burning the dance floor with their impressive moves. Kriti shared the track on her Twitter page and wrote, "Since u guys were so excited.. The Party anthem is here!! Sip & sing with #CocaCola from #LukaChuppi ''

    Watch the song here-

    Speaking about the film, Luka Chuppi revolves around Kartik and Kriti as a couple who decide to live together without actually tying the knot. Everything seems to be working out fine until their respective families get involved and Kartik's parents start living with them.

    Dinesh Vijan had earlier said, "Kartik plays the star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura. We had toyed with the title Mathura Live before settling for a game of hide-and-seek. While Kartik is the quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home to mamma, Kriti represents today's youth who advocate gender equality and have their own ideology."

    Directed by first-time director Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi is slated to hit the big screens on 1st March. The movie will lock horns at the box office with Sushant Singh Rajput- Bhumi Pednekar starrer Son Chiriya.

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 13:56 [IST]
