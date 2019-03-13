Luka Chuppi Success Bash: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Rajkummar Rao Attend
Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan's latest movie, Luka Chuppi has won the hearts of audiences and is doing very well at the box office. Celebrating the success of the movie, the cast and crew of Luka Chuppi held a bash on Tuesday night which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, producer Dinesh Vijan, director Laxman Uttekar, Sunny Leone and her hubby Daniel Weber, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, Chunky Pandey and many other celebs attended the party. Check out all their pictures!
Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan & Kartik Aaryan Pose For Pics
Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Luka Chuppi's producer Dinesh Vijan posed for pictures during the film's success party on Tuesday night.
Kriti Looked Very Pretty At The Party
Kriti Sanon looked very pretty in a shimmery silver and light blue dress. She went with a pair of purple stilettos to complete her look.
The Sanon Sisters Pose
Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon also attended the success bash, and the two sisters posed for the cameras.
Kartik Strikes A Pose
Kartik Aaryan struck a pose for the shutterbugs at the success bash of Luka Chuppi. He sported a printed shirt with jeans, over which he wore a stripped green jacket and went with a pair of black sneakers to complete the look.
Rajkummar Rao & Patralekha
Rajkummar Rao and his girlfriend Patralekha were also present at Luka Chuppi's success party. Rajkummar looked peppy in a colorful sweatshirt and jeans, whereas Patralekha was shimmering in a sequined rainbow colored dress which she accessorized with a Gucci belt.
Sunny Leone & Her Hubby Daniel Weber Attend The Bash
Sunny Leone and her hubby Daniel Weber posed for pictures being clicked by the paparazzi at Luka Chuppi's success party. Sunny wore a white t-shirt which read trouble maker, with a pair of green pants. Daniel looked handsome in a black shirt with black denims and black sneakers.
Radhika Madan Graced The Party
Radhika Madan stunned in an electric blue off shoulder dress at Luka Chuppi's success party on Tuesday night. She chose a pair of nude stilettos to compliment her outfit.
Chunky Pandey Was Present
Chunky Pandey was present at Luka Chuppi's success party on Tuesday night. He wore an animal printed shirt with denims.
Pankaj Tripathi With His Wife
Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula Tripathi attended Luka Chuppi's success party on Tuesday night and posed for the shutterbugs.
Luka Chuppi's Director Laxman Uttekar
Luka Chuppi's director Laxman Uttekar attended the well called for success bash of the movie.
