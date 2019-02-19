English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Luka Chuppi Stars Kriti Sanon And Kartik Aaryan Have fun During Promotions: See Pictures

    By
    |

    Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are all set to make audiences laugh with their upcoming movie Luka Chuppi. The movie, from looking at its trailer, seems to be a quirky and hilarious take on live - in relationships. The trailer has got everyone buzzing with excitement for the movie which is set to release on March 1st. On Monday afternoon, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon posed for the cameras while promoting the movie and had loads of fun at the event. Take a look at the pictures!

    The Beautiful Kriti Sanon During Luka Chuppi Promotions

    Kriti Sanon looked so beautiful while promoting her upcoming movie Luka Chuppi on Monday afternoon. She wore a yellow animal printed sun dress over which she wore a netted black cardigan, and accessorized with a black waist belt. She wore black stilettos to match her outfit.

    Kartik Aaryan Goes Casual

    Kartik Aaryan posed for the cameras in a casual avatar, wearing a black sweatshirt and denims, with which he wore a pair of black sneakers. He has really been a busy bee promoting Luka Chuppi as he attends a promotional event almost every day.

    Release Of Song 'Tu Laung Main Elaichi'

    The two launched the latest song from the movie, called Tu Laung Main Elaachi on Monday. The track is a remixed version of Neeru Bajwa and Ammy Virk's 2018 song of the same name. Sung by Tulsi Kumar, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is a wedding track and it looks like it is about to become quite a popular track just like Coca Cola and Poster Lagwa Do from the movie.

    How Kriti And Kartik Got On Board

    The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Talking about how Kartik and Kriti came on board for the movie, Dinesh Vijan had told Zoom, "Kriti and Kartik reacted to the script in the same way I did. Things fell into place immediately. We prepared for almost three months and started shooting in August last year and we are releasing the film in March this year. That is the quickest turn-around that has happened. That is because we had a really passionate crew working on this film."

    MOST READ: Total Dhamaal: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit And Others Pose For Pictures During The Film's Promotions

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 0:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue