Ma Anand Sheela Hasn’t Given Priyanka Chopra Permission To Play Her In Biopic; Prefers Alia Bhatt

Ma Anand Sheela has become an icon after the Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country. During the 80s, she was a spokesperson of sorts of the Rajneesh movement, and was later convicted of serious crimes. But the persona that she is, although controversial, is an enigma that cannot be ignored; which explains why filmmakers are vying to make films on her.

Shakun Batra will be directing a film on Bhagwan Rajneesh, better known as Osho, with Aamir Khan playing the lead, and Alia Bhatt playing the role of Osho's personal secretary, Ma Anand Sheela. Priyanka Chopra has also announced that she will be producing a film on Ma Sheela, with herself in the lead.

But Ma Sheela has stated that she does not want Priyanka Chopra making a film on her, and has even sent legal notices to the team, but hasn't heard back from them.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ma Anand Sheela or Sheela Biernstiel said, "I told her (Priyanka) I do not give her permission to do the film because I have not chosen her... In Switzerland, we send legal notices very simply. I sent her an email which is accepted there as legal."

When asked if she heard back from Priyanka and the team, she said, "No, never. Not even a courtesy letter that they received my notice but that's not an issue, maybe she never had the opportunity to meet me or make time to meet me and it is no big issue... not everybody has the time to meet me."

On the other hand, Sheela has given her blessings to Alia portraying her on screen. She believes Alia has the spunk in her which she did when she was her age. "Spunk is very necessary and it is very natural, it is not artificial, not cosmetic, it is genuine," she said.

