English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Madame Tussauds Unveils Priyanka Chopra Figure In UK

    By
    |

    Madame Tussauds London on Tuesday revealed its first figure of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, completing her presence at the world-famous wax museum across four continents.

    Chopra, who married American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas last year, has been working closely with Madame Tussauds' team on the epic project since a private sitting at her New York City apartment.

    madame-tussauds-unveils-priyanka-chopra-figure-in-uk

    "Fans have been waiting to see the hotly-anticipated London arrival since the first figure was revealed earlier this year in Priyanka's adopted hometown of New York. Madame Tussauds London joins its sister sites in Sydney and Asia in unveiling their figures to long-awaiting fans," the museum said in a statement.

    Styled to match the actress' appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, Priyanka's figure will stand out in its exquisite gold sequin gown by Ralph Lauren. The only update to the look is the addition of replica diamond wedding and engagement rings in a nod to her newly-wed status, the museum noted.

    "I love London, it has such an energy and spirit to it. Working with Madame Tussauds London's team has been so much fun. It's incredible to think that my fans can now meet my figure in one of my favourite cities in the world," the 36-year-old actress said.

    Visitors to Madame Tussauds London will find the actress in the attraction's "Party" area, where they can sip their drink of choice alongside Priyanka and her fellow A-Listers at the Tussauds Bar.

    Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an obvious choice as the latest addition to our star-studded line-up.

    "We welcome guests from around the globe each year and we've seen Priyanka's fan base continue to grow worldwide. It's been an honour to work with Priyanka and we're sure fans will be excited to meet her new figure at Madame Tussauds London.

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA News

    Read more about: priyanka chopra
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 20:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue