Made In China Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD Print!

The fate of Made in China is no different from Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh as the film has been leaked online on the notorious site, Tamilrockers on the second day of its release. Made In China, which casts Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy in the lead roles, is the story of a businessperson and how he changes his life with 'jugaad'. The film also casts Sumeet Vyas, Paresh Rawal and Boman Irani in the key roles.

Made In China locked horns with Housefull 4 and Saand Ki Aankh at the box office but failed to attract footfalls in theatres. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel writes, "#SaandKiAankh & #MadeinChina both had a very poor opening. SKA Day 1- ₹ 70 lakhs approx. MIC Day 1- ₹ 90'Lakhs aprrox. Monday collection would decide their fate, very difficult to cover their ground now after such a bad opening day collection."

Meanwhile, here's what netizens have to say about the film...

SUCHITRA @SuchitraGoswami: "#MadeInChina movie winning hearts 💖. Diwali special mind-blowing movie. Superb 👏 story, great concept, nice all songs. @RajkummarRao @Roymouni new n fresh Jodi. So sweet Jodi. What a powerpacked performance guys. U guys killed it in this movie. I just loved ur every dialogues.."

Pranay patil @_pranay_patil: "#MadeInChina is more #Housefull than #Housefull4 . It's perfect diwali film with full of laugh. @RajkummarRao."

Bambie @vivekbhambie: "Watched #MadeInChina over Housefull 4 last night. Absolutely loved it @RajkummarRao was a better gujurati than an actual gujurati, @bomanirani was so powerful with his delivery and character and @SirPareshRawal with SO much impact! The whole concept was so unique & different!"

Sangam @iAm_Sangam: "#MadeInChina quite impressive. @RajkummarRao is again the very vest when it's comes to natural acting. @Roymouni is as beautiful as always. Dialogues are awesome 👍🏼. @bomanirani best in his zone. An entertainment film so far."

(Social media posts are unedited)