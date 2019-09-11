English
    Made In China Motion Poster: Rajkummar Rao Gets Ready To Use 'India's Jugaad' In China

    Rajkummar Rao is back in yet another interesting avatar. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a Gujarati businessman in Mikhil Musale's 'Made In China'. The makers have unveiled the motion poster of the film and it looks quite intriguing right from the word 'go'.

    The 'Newton' actor shared the motion poster on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Iss Diwali, #IndiaKaJugaad hoga Soup-er Hit! #MadeInChina Trailer out in 1 week! #FirstLook http://bit.ly/MadeInChina-MotionPoster ... #DineshVijan @MusaleMikhil @Roymouni @bomanirani @raogajraj @SirPareshRawal @vyas_sumeet @AmyraDastur93 @PVijan @MaddockFilms @jiostudios @sonymusicindia." (sic)

    The motion poster features Rajkummar's character droppinh inside a jar, coming out of it and then falling into a bowl, wherein he is joined by the characters of Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Paresh Rawal while a Gujarati song plays in the background.

    Check out the video here.

    Speaking about the film, producer Dinesh Vijan earlier shared, "The story of a struggling but ambitious businessman is so relatable and Raj and Mouni have distinct looks that are true to the film's fabric. The shoot is going well even though we were filming in Ahmedabad's Old City over the weekend. The gallis are so narrow that cars can't pass through. The actors had to be ferried to the location, Lakshmi Narayan Pol, quietly in autorickshaws because after Stree, Raj is quite the rage here."

    'Made In China' is slated to release on Diwali 2019. It will lock horns at the box office with Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

