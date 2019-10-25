Made In China Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction

We're here with the live audience review of Made In China featuring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The film is about a Gujarati businessman who becomes successful thanks to 'jugaad'. It is written and directed by Mikhil Musale, who is making his Hindi directorial debut and is produced by Vijan's Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios. The film also casts Sumeet Vyas, Boman Irani and Paresh Rawal in the key roles.

Dev Shah @DevShah87218656: "#MadeInChinareview first I feel that all people of gujrat like this movie @SirPareshRawal awesome sir @Roymouni looking so hot @RajkummarRao extremely good This is best movie with good script but it is clash with #housefull4. No body guy miss this film because this is movie 🎥👍❤️."

Kᴀᴍʟᴇsʜ Kᴜᴍᴀʀ (AK, VK) @ItsKamleshKumar: "#MadeInChinaReview is 2/5 disappointed. But brilliant performance by #Rajkumar. One my favourite actor after #AkshayKumar Sir."

Chulbul Pandey FAN @SalluCommunity: "This #Diwali if you want to watch any movie than watch #MadeInChina ! This movie is best and well made 👌👌 Perfect story for today's generation 😊👍."

Nachiket Desai @NachiketDesai1: "Film is engaging & exciting cause the story makes you think and dialogues make you smile :) @nirenbhatt #karanvyas And and and @RajkummarRao is exceptionally amazing in the role of Gujarati businessman & his pairing with @bomanirani sir is lethal ! #MadeInChinareview."

Bollywood Premee @BollywoodPremee: "The film makes you learn the difficulties of a startup business helps you realize the fire within and teaches you not to stop any which way with a strong message in it to talk openly of sex and its related problems #MadeInChinareview."

Bishrant @bishrant11: "#MadeInChinareview #MadeInChina This movie is an example proving @RajkummarRao has no limits when it comes to acting Superb script and outstanding acting Loved it."

For the unversed, Made In China is clashing with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 and Taapse Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh at the box office.

(Social media posts are unedited)