Made In China Song Odhani: A Folk Song With A Modernised Twist

Days after the release of Made In China trailer, the makers have released a song 'Odhani'. The leads of the film - Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao - can be seen taking to the dance floor in the song. While the original 'Odhani' was a Gujarati folk song, it is being said that this form of Odhani is a 'modernised version'.

Sung by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar, the Made In China song focusses on Mouni and Rajkummar. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, and written by Niren Bhatt and Jigar Sariya. Catch the song here.

While talking to Times of India, Sachin told that it was a huge responsibility as it was an old song. He said, "Recreating an iconic song is always a huge responsibility. We have tried our best to retain the essence of the song, while making it palatable for the project and the audience. Our aim is to make the song more relatable to the youngsters."

Jigar on the other hand, called it the perfect time to release the song as it's the festive season. "It's a perfect track to kick-start the festive season. We hope that familiarity of this song, along with its contemporary twist, will make it a preferred choice for all generations during the festival," he said.

The film will revolve around an aspiring Gujarati businessman, who travels to China in search of new business ideas. Raghu (the businessman), finds a 'Chinese Viagra' and sells it in India with the help of a sexologist. While Rajkummar plays the role of Raghu, Mouni plays his wife, Rukmini.

Producer Dinesh Vijan had earlier said in an interview, "The story of a struggling but ambitious businessman is so relatable and Raj and Mouni have distinct looks that are true to the film's fabric. The shoot is going well even though we were filming in Ahmedabad's Old City over the weekend. The gallis are so narrow that cars can't pass through. The actors had to be ferried to the location, Lakshmi Narayan Pol, quietly in autos because after Stree, Raj is quite the rage here."

The film is set to hit the screens on October 25, clashing with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4, and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh.