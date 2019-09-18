English
    Made in China Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Looks Promising In Businessman Avatar

    The first trailer of Made In China, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, released on Wednesday. The trailer hints at promising entertainment, in which Rajkummar Rao plays the role of an aspiring businessman.

    From the trailer, it can be understood that the film will revolve around Rajkummar Rao (Raghu), who would go to any heights to become a successful businessman. The film might take an emotional turn when he becomes a prominent businessman.

    Rajkummar Rao is seen mentored by his personal 'Guru', Paresh Rawal. The trailer shows glimpses of Paresh mentoring him in a few shots. When Rajkummar is being sent to China, he finds a businessman, who motivates him to sell a product and Rajkummar collaborates with a sexologist in India to widen his market. It appears that the product is a huge hit and the sexologist can be seen prescribing the product to almost all his patients.

    Watch the trailer here.

    The movie's official synopsis reads, "What happens when you're down and out, middle-aged and life gives you another chance to get it right? You go to China and bring back the ultimate Jugaad! Dinesh Vijan Presents in association with Jio Studios Made in China - Raghu's unusual, comical, and entrepreneurial journey from a Nepali handicraft dealer to a millionaire, directed by Mikhil Musale."

    Musale, a well-known Gujarati filmmaker, will make his debut with 'Made In China'. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film is set to release for Diwali.

