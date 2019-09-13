Made In China Trailer To Release On September 18

Rajkummar Rao shared a unique poster of his upcoming flick 'Made in China' where the actors of the movie are locked up in a jar labelled 'Magic Soup'. Along with the poster, he also announced the trailer release date. He wrote: "Khulegi bottle aur bahar niklega jugaad ka raaz! #MadeInChinaTrailer out on September 18. 5 Days To Go! #IndiaKaJugaad." (sic)

Rajkummar Rao, who is being kept busy the whole year with many movies in his kitty, is currently all geared for his soon-to-be released film, 'Made In China'. Other exciting projects of Rajkummar include a comedy number Turram Khan, in which he will be sharing screen space with Nushrat Bharucha, the second installment of the famous 2018 horror-comedy Stree, in which he will play opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Roohi Afza with Janhvi Kapoor. It will only be fair to say that Made in China is among the most-awaited movies of the year.

The film also features famous TV actor Mouni Roy, and it is slated to hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali, October 25. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and helmed by Mikhil Musale. It is being said that the comedy-drama will be around the life of Rajkummar, who plays a Gujarati businessman. The story will take a turn when he decides to go to China in order to increase his business prospects.

According to media reports, Mouni Roy will be seen playing the role of his wife. Apart from Rajkummar and Mouni, the film also stars a collective cast of exceptionally talented actors such as Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Manoj Joshi, Amyra Dastur and Sumeet Vyas.

The first motion picture of the film was released two days ago, in which a tiny figure of Rajkummar falls into a jar. Later, the figure is joined by the rest of the cast when they all fall into a soup bowl.