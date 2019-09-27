Madhavan's Son Vedaant Bags Silver Medal in International Swimming Championship

In a proud moment for actor R Madhavan, his son Vedaant has brought glory to his family by winning a silver medal in an international swimming championship. The 14-year-old bagged the medal for 4X100m freestyle relay at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship being held in Bengaluru.

This was Vedaant's (first from right, pictured below) maiden official medal, representing India. His father, who couldn't be happier, took to Instagram and shared the news with his fans and colleagues.

He shared a collage of pictures of his son who can be seen along with his teammates holding their respective medals. He captioned the picture, "India gets her Silver medal at the Asian Games. Gods grace .. Vedaants first official medal representing India." (sic) Take a look at the post here.

Many celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Rohit Roy, Anup Soni and Shilpa Shetty's husband and Madhavan's good friend Raj Kundra wished Vedaant by commenting on the actor's post.

It is to be noted that Vedaant had earlier won another swimming championship in April 2018 in Thailand. Madhavan had announced that on social media too, and commemorated that victory as well. He had captioned the picture, "proud moment for Sarita and I as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings." (sic)

On the work front, Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Namby Effect' will hit the big screens soon. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He was falsely accused of being a spy. Written, directed and produced by Madhavan himself, the movie will also feature Tamil actor Simran Bagga in the lead. The film will reportedly be simultaneously released in Hindi, Tamil, and English. It was earlier announced that the film would release in 2019 itself. However, the official release date is yet to be announced.