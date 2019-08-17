Madhavan Slams Troll Who Tried To Shame Him For Having Cross In Pooja Mandal

R Madhavan shuts down trolls for objecting to CROSS In his prayer room | FilmiBeat

Actor Madhavan, who has never shied away from sharing casual photos on social media platforms, recently shared a photo of him with his family. He was seen in a dhoti and it looked like the picture was taken during 'Avani Avittam', a Hindu festival. However, a set of people, who can take offense to anything and everything, tried to troll the actor.

He shared a photo with his son Vedaant and his father Ranganathan and captioned it, "Wish you all a very happy INDEPENDENCE DAY, RAKSHA BANDHAN AND AVANI AVITTAM. Prayers for peace and prosperity for ALL in this world continues." (sic)

A cross, which was placed in the Pooja mandal of his home was noticed by a troll and he lashed out at the Rocketry actor and even called him 'fake'. Madhavan shut him down with an epic reply.

Madhavan wrote a detailed reply to the troll and stated that he respects all religions equally. He wrote, "I really don't worry about respect from the likes of you. I hope you get well soon. Surprised that in u r sickness you did not see the Golden temple pic there too and asked if I converted to Sikhism." (sic)

The troll tried to shame Madhavan by marking the cross in the photo and sharing it. He wrote, "Why do they have a cross in the background? Is that a Mandir? You just lost my respect. Do you find Hindu Gods in Christian churches? All this is fake drama you did today." (sic)

The actor continued, "I have blessing from the Dargas there too and blessing from all religious places around the world. Some gifted and some bought. My home is home to staff from all faiths and we pray at a common alter. Like any defence personal will tell you, happens in every unit. I have been taught from my very childhood to maintain my identity with pride but at the same time RESPECT each and every faith, belief and region. 'Yemmadhamum Sammadham' (I respect each religion as my own). I hope my son follows that too." (sic)

He added that nothing has stopped him from going to other religious places when he couldn't visit a temple. "I have prayed at every Darga, Gurudwara and Church. I have had the good fortune to visit when a temple was not around. They have shown me utmost love and respect knowing that I am a Hindu. How can I not reciprocate that. All I have is a lot of love and respect to give as my vast travels and experience has proved, is the only true faith. Peace and love to you too (sic)," he posted.

The actor's reply received tremendous support from his fans. On the work front, Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he is playing the role of an ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, is in post-production and is expected to release later this year. Madhavan turns director with this venture.