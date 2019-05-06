Madhu Chopra REVEALS Why Her Son Siddharth Called Off His Wedding With Ishita Kumar Last Minute!

The Reason Why Siddharth Broke Off His Wedding With Ishita Kumar

Madhu Chopra told the entertainment portal, "My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time."

This Comes Off As A Bit Surprising

A source also told Spotboye that "this arranged marriage was being pushed a bit in haste."

It Is Being Said That Siddharth-Ishita Mutually Called Off Their Wedding

Last week, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra told an online portal, "They (Siddharth and Ishita) have mutually called it off. However, she had refused to divulge details about it which led to various gossips and speculations.

Earlier, The Wedding Was Postponed

Before this clarification, she had told Bombay Times that the wedding has been postponed due to Ishita's emergency surgery. She had said, "We are disappointed but what can you do when a person is unwell? We wish Ishita a speedy recovery." However, the latest development is that the couple isn't getting married any more.