Madhu Chopra REVEALS Why Her Son Siddharth Called Off His Wedding With Ishita Kumar Last Minute!
Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra was all set to tie the knot with Ishita Kumar in the last week of April. The couple had got engaged in a roka ceremony in February. However, the Chopras left every shocked when they called off the wedding last minute. Prior to this, Siddharth's fiancee Ishita had undergone an emergency surgery. However last week, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra confirmed that the wedding has been cancelled.
Soon, the tinsel town went abuzz with speculations about the reason behind this sudden decision. Finally, Madhu Chopra broke her silence on the same while speaking to Spotboye.
The Reason Why Siddharth Broke Off His Wedding With Ishita Kumar
Madhu Chopra told the entertainment portal, "My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time."
This Comes Off As A Bit Surprising
A source also told Spotboye that "this arranged marriage was being pushed a bit in haste."
It Is Being Said That Siddharth-Ishita Mutually Called Off Their Wedding
Last week, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra told an online portal, "They (Siddharth and Ishita) have mutually called it off. However, she had refused to divulge details about it which led to various gossips and speculations.
Earlier, The Wedding Was Postponed
Before this clarification, she had told Bombay Times that the wedding has been postponed due to Ishita's emergency surgery. She had said, "We are disappointed but what can you do when a person is unwell? We wish Ishita a speedy recovery." However, the latest development is that the couple isn't getting married any more.