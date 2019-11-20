Madhur Bhandarkar After Visiting Lata Mangeshkar In Hospital: 'She Is Stable'

Since the last few days, Lata Mangeshkar has been hospitalized at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she complained of 'viral chest congestion'. While rumours about her health and death hoax continue to do rounds on social media, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar recently visited the melody queen and shared a new update on his Instagram page.

The 'Fashion' director revealed that Lata Mangeshkar is stable and responding positively to the medical treatment. He wrote, "Visited the Hospital to see @lata_mangeshkar didi glad to inform that she is stable and responding positively to the treatment. Thanks everyone for countless blessings & prayers for her speedy recovery #latamangeshkar." (sic)

Check out his Instagram post here.

Fans sighed a breath of relief after Madhur shared this update. A netizen wrote, "Thanks for news sir, get well soon to Lataji." Another comment read, "Wish her speedy recovery", and "So glad that Latajee is recovering back to good health," wrote a user.

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar's family recently confirmed that 'The Nightingale Of India' is doing absolutely fine and will be discharged from the hospital in a few days. They also requested her fans and well-wishers to refrain from spreading rumours about her health.

