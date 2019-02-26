After Anupam Kher & Paresh Rawal, Madhur Bhandarkar Defends Kangana Ranaut’s Horse Riding Scene

Madhur Bhandarkar Slams Trollers For Mocking Kangana's Horse Riding Scene In Manikarnika

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Madhur Bhandarkar had this to say about Kangana being mocked online. "I think this is absolutely a non-issue for this kind of thing getting leaked on the social media. Because every actor, they do special effects or they have stunt duplicate which can be used. It is not from now. It is being done from ages. It is not only in India but all over the world. There are a lot of technicalities involved in it. People only see from the point of view ke ek Video Leak hua hai. But you have to see the holistic way and whole perspective that why these kinds of things happen. Kangana definitely has rode the horse in the film. But there are close up shots and you have to take care of that and shoot in that manner also. People don't understand technicalities about it. There is nothing to mock about it."

'She Is A Talented Actress And Has Carried The Film On Her Shoulders'

He added, "A lot of people talk about women empowerment, but this is not a way to mock an actress. She is a talented actress and she has carried a film on her shoulders on her own. The film has been appreciated a lot and then suddenly a video comes and people start mocking on social media. I personally feel there is no issue to it. Because this doing stunts or doing close up shots on dummy horse and more are used in a lot of films across all Hollywood as well like Lord of the rings and whatever films have been made there also. Sometimes these things come out as they are not in the public domain so people don't understand."

Anupam Kher Had Tweeted In Kangana's Defence

Anupam Kher had earlier tweeted, "How much venom this man has against a self made actress #KanganaRanaut!! This is called 'acting' idiot. Actors all over the world do that. That is their job. She will be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies. While you got your fifteen minute fame by using her name."

Paresh Rawal's Tweet In Support Of Kangana

Paresh Rawal too defended Kangana and wrote, According to these dimwits and pinheads they believe that superman and Batman in Hollywood films are actually flying and it's not some camera trick or CG effects ...!"