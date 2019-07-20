English
    Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar To Be Included In The National Film Archives: Read Details

    By
    |

    Madhur Bhandarkar's 2017 political thriller Indu Sarkar, has been included in the National Film Archives of India. The director handed over a digital copy of the film to NFAI Director Prakash Magdum for the purpose of archiving. Starring Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chodhury, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Supriya Vinod, Rashmi Jha, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles, the film is based on the emergency period of 1975 to 1977.

    Indu Sarkar Now Part Of The National Film Archives

    Sharing the news on his Twitter, Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "Happy to announce film 'Indu Sarkar' will be preserved at the National Film Archives of India in addition to my previous films 'Chandni Bar', 'Page 3', 'Corporate', 'Traffic Signal', 'Jail' and 'Fashion'." (sic)

    Expressing her happiness, Kirti Kulhari tweeted, "So happy to share... 'Indu Sarkar' will be preserved at the National Film Archives of India." (sic)

    Best known for his movies depicting the world of glamour and social issues, director Madhur Bhandarkar has previously won several awards. He won the National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues for his film Chandni Bar (2001). He also received the National Film Awards for the Best Feature Film and Best Director for Page 3 (2005), and Traffic Signal (2007), respectively.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 22:15 [IST]
