English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Wait What! Madhur Bhandarkar To Make A Movie On Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's Son Taimur?

    By
    |
    Taimur Ali Khan पर क्या फिल्म बनाएंगे Madhur Bhandarkar ? जानिए सच | FilmiBeat

    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is the most loved star kid in the country at the moment and his picturs go viral on social media as he's as cute as a button. The paparazzi loves clicking his pictures and the little lad even smiles and waves at the cameras. Also, as surprising and strange as it might sound, reports were doing the rounds that Madhur Bhandarkar registered the movie title 'Taimur' last year and spraked off rumours that he's doing a movie on the 2-year-old-boy.

    During the book launch of Farah Khan Ali last night in Mumbai, Madhur Bhandarkar was asked if he's indeed making a movie on Taimur. The director brushed it off by saying, "No. Iit is nothing like that. My production house keeps registering titles. So there are many such titles like 'Awards' or 'Bollywood Vibes'. So that doesn't mean that we are making a film right now."

    Madhur Bhandarkar Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Taimur

    Madhur Bhandarkar steered the conversation to his upcoming movie Ghalib instead and said, "My journey starting from my first film Chandni Bar to my last film Indu Sarkar has been really fantastic. Right now, I am working on a film which is titled as Ghalib. It is based on sand mafias. I have been doing research for this film since last 6-8 months.''

    Most Red: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    The filmmaker further commented, "I am also working on a web series, so I have been busy with all these things. The kind of cinema I prefer to do, it takes time to work on those films. I am happy that it's on the fag end of completing and surely very soon, I will make announcement about it."

    Also, the organisers of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards announced that Madhur Bhandarkar will receive a special award for his contribution to Indian cinemaa and when asked how he feels about it, he said: "It's a big achievement for me."

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 12:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue