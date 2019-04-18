Wait What! Madhur Bhandarkar To Make A Movie On Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan's Son Taimur?

Taimur Ali Khan पर क्या फिल्म बनाएंगे Madhur Bhandarkar ? जानिए सच | FilmiBeat

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is the most loved star kid in the country at the moment and his picturs go viral on social media as he's as cute as a button. The paparazzi loves clicking his pictures and the little lad even smiles and waves at the cameras. Also, as surprising and strange as it might sound, reports were doing the rounds that Madhur Bhandarkar registered the movie title 'Taimur' last year and spraked off rumours that he's doing a movie on the 2-year-old-boy.

During the book launch of Farah Khan Ali last night in Mumbai, Madhur Bhandarkar was asked if he's indeed making a movie on Taimur. The director brushed it off by saying, "No. Iit is nothing like that. My production house keeps registering titles. So there are many such titles like 'Awards' or 'Bollywood Vibes'. So that doesn't mean that we are making a film right now."

Madhur Bhandarkar steered the conversation to his upcoming movie Ghalib instead and said, "My journey starting from my first film Chandni Bar to my last film Indu Sarkar has been really fantastic. Right now, I am working on a film which is titled as Ghalib. It is based on sand mafias. I have been doing research for this film since last 6-8 months.''

The filmmaker further commented, "I am also working on a web series, so I have been busy with all these things. The kind of cinema I prefer to do, it takes time to work on those films. I am happy that it's on the fag end of completing and surely very soon, I will make announcement about it."

Also, the organisers of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards announced that Madhur Bhandarkar will receive a special award for his contribution to Indian cinemaa and when asked how he feels about it, he said: "It's a big achievement for me."