Madhuri Dixit Hates Being Asked About ‘Comeback’ Questions!

Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was recently seen in Total Dhamaal alongside Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn, says actresses should not be asked about their comeback questions.

Madhuri told IANS, "When a hero is away from a screen for a long time, no one asks him when he would be making a comeback, but actresses have to face this question, 'When are you coming back in films?' every single time. If actresses are not doing films for some time, it's their personal choice. Don't constantly ask them about their return to showbiz or films. Like other people, our priorities also differ from time to time."

Speaking of taking gap while focusing on her personal life, Madhuri says, "I have been asked about my comeback so many times... I didn't work for years and there was one mandatory comeback question always asked to me. I don't know what to say about it, but now I hope this thing will change in future and there will be no more 'comeback' questions being imposed to working women."

The Devdas actress also asserts that taking a break was very much a conscious decision for her. "It was not that I took a complete break from the industry or was not associated with the industry. I was just not doing films for some time. I was not really away from the industry for a long time," says Madhuri.

She further added, "People just have a perception that I took a long break. I wanted to enjoy new phases of my life. I wanted to have kids, and apart from work, I have had other dreams for myself which I wanted to fulfill. I love my sons and I wanted to spend good quality time with them during their initial years. So after giving birth to my sons, I didn't do films."