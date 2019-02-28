Madhuri Dixit Hopes She Will Make Sridevi Proud With Her Role In Karan Johar's Kalank!

Madhuri Shared A Warm Equation With Sridevi

Speaking about her equation with Sridevi, Madhuri told the leading daily, "We had known each other for many years and shared a warm equation. It was difficult for everyone in the industry to wrap their heads around her sudden loss."

'We Will Always Feel The Void', Says Madhuri

She further added, "It is still hard to accept the truth. I don't think anyone of us has still come to terms with her absence. We will always feel the void."

Madhuri Got Emotional When KJo Asked Her To Replace Sridevi

Talking about shooting for Kalank, Madhuri revealed, "When I was on the sets, I looked at it as just another role. But, yes, I was extremely emotional when Karan (Johar) asked me to take up her role. I hope I make her proud."

On Her Role In Kalank

"It is hard to talk about the character without revealing too much. When people watch the movie, they will realise how different it is from what I have done in my other films like Devdas where I played Chandramukhi. The role that I have here is poles apart from that," the actress told the leading daily.