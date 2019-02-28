Madhuri Dixit Hopes She Will Make Sridevi Proud With Her Role In Karan Johar's Kalank!
Sridevi was the first choice for Abhishek Verman's upcoming period drama, 'Kalank'. Unfortunately with the actress's untimely demise, the makers had to replace her with Madhuri Dixit in the film. It's been a year since Sridevi left for the heavenly abode, however like many of her fans, even the 'Dhak Dhak' girl is yet to come to terms with the demise of India's first female superstar.
Recently while speaking with DNA, Madhuri opened up about replacing the 'Mom' actress in Karan Johar's Kalank.
Madhuri Shared A Warm Equation With Sridevi
Speaking about her equation with Sridevi, Madhuri told the leading daily, "We had known each other for many years and shared a warm equation. It was difficult for everyone in the industry to wrap their heads around her sudden loss."
'We Will Always Feel The Void', Says Madhuri
She further added, "It is still hard to accept the truth. I don't think anyone of us has still come to terms with her absence. We will always feel the void."
Madhuri Got Emotional When KJo Asked Her To Replace Sridevi
Talking about shooting for Kalank, Madhuri revealed, "When I was on the sets, I looked at it as just another role. But, yes, I was extremely emotional when Karan (Johar) asked me to take up her role. I hope I make her proud."
On Her Role In Kalank
"It is hard to talk about the character without revealing too much. When people watch the movie, they will realise how different it is from what I have done in my other films like Devdas where I played Chandramukhi. The role that I have here is poles apart from that," the actress told the leading daily.
Speaking about the film, producer Karan Johar had earlier said, "Kalank has been an emotional journey for me! A germ of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago...a film that was in a pre production stage helmed by my father...am now proud to Pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of our director Abhishek Varman! A beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek."
Kalank boosts of an ensemble cast which includes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is slated to release on April 19.
ALSO READ: Luka Chuppi Vs Sonchiriya Box Office Prediction (Day 1): Which Film Will Score Big?