Madhuri Dixit's Kalank Song 'Tabah Ho Gaye' Review: Fans Are Disappointed

Mr. Engiologiest‏ @harrisSecareanu

"Shreya's voice is amazing but this song and classically served this is bit weired ... #tabahhogaye." [sic]

Shweta‏ @imshwetta

"No... Its very less than expectations. Something is terribly wrong can't put my finger on it. Maybe Shreyas voice is not apt for Madhuri or the music is wrong bit slow for such grand set & choreography... And there is no Sridevi in it #TabahHoGaye." [sic]

Sudipto Sarker‏ @Sudip14

"What has Pritam done to Kalank soundtrack? #TabahHoGaye is awful! Such a poor song to match with Madhuri's excellence, Choreography is also so so. #TabahHoGaye." [sic]

Mental Ram Sharma‏ @raaam06

"I'm highly disappointed with #TabahHoGaye so I'm watching #DolaReDola on @YouTube." [sic]

While Some Fans Were Left Disappointed, Some Praised The Song As Well

ֆօɦǟʍᴷᴷᴿ ‏ @RksSoham: "Those expecting an upbeat or an item song from the #TabahHoGaye need to realise that its Madhuri Dixit dancing on a classical song. I, being trained in classical music get some intricacies which some of you might overlook. U wanna lusten to an upbeat song? - first class for you." [sic]

Shamz ‏ @shamima1985

"This is no disrespect to anyone, but nothing beats a classically trained dancer, performing a classic form. The dance is just elevated. The grace,control &pace creates a wonderful moment. It's not all manic stamina & speed, it's the beauty in the still moments too #TabahHoGaye." [sic]

SERENDIPITY‏ @astheteabrews

"Even today... Madhuri Dixit is killing it with her grace & presence! #Kalank Certainly, miss such dances...There's a dearth of people that can justify such numbers in Bollywood today. #TabahHoGaye Loved the combination of @shreyaghoshal, @MadhuriDixit, and Saroj Khan." [sic]



Deep@k‏ @deepmd12 : "Another one to add to those all time great number! #TabahHoGaye Bravo and "perrrrfectttt" @MadhuriDixit @mastersarojkhan @remodsouza @karanjohar @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18." [sic]