Madhuri Dixit Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Asha Bhosle; Karishma Kapoor After A Salon Session

Madhuri Dixit & Asha Bhosle Share A Frame

Madhuri Dixit was at an event in the city on Thursday night and she posed for pictures with singer Asha Bhosle. Madhuri looked gorgeous in a cream colored anarkali dress with a parrot green dupatta. Asha ji donned a white silk saree. Also sharing the frame were Madhuri's husband, Sriram Nene and Asha Bhosle's grand daughter Zanai Bhosle.

Karishma Kapoor's All Black Avatar

Karishma Kapoor was snapped after her salon session on Thursday evening and she looked totally classy. Karishma was wearing an all black look, dressed in a black t-shirt and black sweatpants. She carried a black handbag and accessorized with a watch and black sandals.

Vicky Kaushal Snapped In A Casual Avatar

The nation's current favourite heartthrob, Vicky Kaushal was snapped by the paparazzi when he was out and about in the city on Thursday night. He looked savvy in a casual avatar, wearing a white printed hoodie with black denims and a pair of white sneakers. He accessorized with black aviator sunglasses. Vicky was last seen in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike, and he has been enjoying the fantastic success of the film.

Katrina Kaif Snapped After Sweating It Out At The Gym

Katrina Kaif was snapped on Thursday evening after sweating it out at the gym. Katrina donned an all black gym look with a black t-shirt and black sweatpants, and she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the film Zero, which was directed by Anand L. Rai, and which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. She will next be seen in the Salman Khan starrer, Bharat, which is set to hit the theatres on June 5th.