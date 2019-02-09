Madhuri Dixit On Replacing Sridevi In Kalank: Took Time To Digest The Whole Thing That Had Happened

For those who ain't aware, Sridevi was the first choice for Karan Johar's Kalank. Unfortunately with the actress's untimely demise in Dubai, the makers later roped in Madhuri Dixit to step into her shoes. Sridevi's daughter Jahnvi Kapoor had posted a picture of her late mother with Madhuri and thanked the latter for choosing Sridevi's role.

Recently while speaking to PTI, Madhuri opened up about replacing the 'Hawa Hawai' actress in the film and how difficult was it for her to digest the fact that she was no more.

Madhuri On Replacing Sridevi In Kalank Madhuri recalled, "What took time was to digest the whole thing that had happened. It was so shocking." The Show Must Go On I was like ‘you want me to do this role?' because even they (filmmakers) were stuck. They had to go on," added the 'dhak-dhak' girl. 'It Was Very Difficult To Accept The Truth' She further added, "As a person, it was hard to deal. As an actor, you know the role, the script. It's a different matter altogether. But to accept the truth was very difficult." When Janhvi Thanked Madhuri Forr Doing Kalank After Sridevi's demise, her daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a picture of Madhuri with her mother and thanked the actress for taking up Sridevi's role as she penned "Abhishek Varman's next film was very close to mom's heart ...Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film."

The film has an ensemble star cast which includes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

Speaking about the film, producer Karan Johar had earlier said, "Kalank has been an emotional journey for me! A germ of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago...a film that was in a pre production stage helmed by my father...am now proud to Pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of our director Abhishek Varman! A beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek."

Kalank is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 19th April, 2019.

ALSO READ: Shahrukh Khan: Salman Khan Was The First Person To Call 'DDLJ' A Great Film!