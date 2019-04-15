Madhuri Dixit: People Should Expect The Unexpected From Me!
Madhuri Dixit is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Kalank and she's all out promoting it in every nook and corner. During a recent press conference, she opened up by saying that people should not keep a particular mindset about her and should always expect the unexpected, as she's trying various roles that'll keep the audiences hooked.
I Don't Adhere To A Particular Role
"I have never adhered to... like now that I am a wife or mother of two kids so I have to play only those kind of roles. Just because I am a wife and a mother so I should do only those kind of roles. I don't believe in that.''
I'll Break All The Stereotypes Surrounding Me
"I believe in doing something different, something that breaks the stereotype. So I did Dedh Ishqiya, Gulab Gang, Bucket List and Total Dhamaal. These films put me in a different light. People should expect that I will do something unexpected on screen."
I'm Not At All Afraid To Take Risks!
"I think one has to change with times. I am walking with time. If I am making a film I have to make a film that is realistic and I know this is something people will like and relate to. I may make an action film. What is most important is your creativity should not go away. You should always be creative, look for new things to do. I should not be afraid of taking risks."
When Asked About Working With Sanjay Dutt After A Long Time...
"We have worked together earlier. So there was no re-bonding or awkwardness or anything. I have worked with Anil Kapoor ji (Total Dhamaal) and Sanjay Dutt after a long time and it was great. There is a kind of comfort and I know how the scenes will be, how the action and reaction is going to be," she summed it up to PTI.
Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!