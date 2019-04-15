Madhuri Dixit: People Should Expect The Unexpected From Me!

I Don't Adhere To A Particular Role

"I have never adhered to... like now that I am a wife or mother of two kids so I have to play only those kind of roles. Just because I am a wife and a mother so I should do only those kind of roles. I don't believe in that.''

I'll Break All The Stereotypes Surrounding Me

"I believe in doing something different, something that breaks the stereotype. So I did Dedh Ishqiya, Gulab Gang, Bucket List and Total Dhamaal. These films put me in a different light. People should expect that I will do something unexpected on screen."

I'm Not At All Afraid To Take Risks!

"I think one has to change with times. I am walking with time. If I am making a film I have to make a film that is realistic and I know this is something people will like and relate to. I may make an action film. What is most important is your creativity should not go away. You should always be creative, look for new things to do. I should not be afraid of taking risks."

When Asked About Working With Sanjay Dutt After A Long Time...

"We have worked together earlier. So there was no re-bonding or awkwardness or anything. I have worked with Anil Kapoor ji (Total Dhamaal) and Sanjay Dutt after a long time and it was great. There is a kind of comfort and I know how the scenes will be, how the action and reaction is going to be," she summed it up to PTI.