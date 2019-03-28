English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Madhuri Dixit: Digital Platform Best To Reach A Wide Audience

    By
    |

    Actor Madhuri Dixit, who turned producer with Marathi film 15 August with husband Dr Sriram Nene, says they decided to release the film on the digital platform to attract a larger audience. Set in a Mumbai chawl, the film follows the course of a series of zany mishaps that occur on a single day as its residents prepare for the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony.

    The film will start streaming on Netflix from March 29. Madhuri made her Marathi film debut with "Bucket List" last year. "First we thought let's make the movie then we will see. We could have gone to theatres but Marathi films don't get that many theatres and they are competing with other Marathi and Hindi films.

    madhuri-dixit-says-digital-platform-best-to-reach-a-wide-audience

    "With Netflix, it goes to 190 countries so you get wider audience. I remember 'Bucket List' was released in America and when my mother-in-law wanted to see it they had to sit in front row and see it because the release is very small. It gets released in two to three cities so we thought releasing it digitally would be a great platform for his film," Madhuri told PTI.

    Kangana Ranaut INSULTS Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Over Their SEXUAL LIFE

    The actor said producing the film was not difficult for her as it took her back to her roots as a Maharashtrian. "We heard many scripts but we kept going to this story. It took me back to my roots, I am a Maharashtrian and I have had relatives living in chawl and I have lived there. I felt I know every member of this chawl that we created for this film," Madhuri said.

    Asked how Dr Nene came to be a part of the film, Madhuri said he always had a creative gene. "The creative gene was always in him. I think he didn't get the opportunity to actually exercise it."

    Dr Nene said he felt it was a "cool way" to release the film on a streaming platform. "This will give us bigger canvas to showcase in India. We just thought it's a cool way to put it out. The content will dictate the absorbtion," he said.

    Read more about: madhuri dixit
    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue