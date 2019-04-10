English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Madhuri Dixit's Talent WASTED In Kalank; Fans Lash Out At Karan Johar, Say 'You Can't COPY Bhansali'

    By
    |

    Yesterday (April 9, 2019), the makers of Kalank dropped the much-awaited song of the year, 'Tabah Ho Gaye' featuring Madhuri Dixit on You Tube and unfortunately, the song couldn't stand the hype around it. It all happened when Karan shared a clip of 'Tabah Ho Gaye' on his Instagram page and many fans vented out their disappointment in the comments on his post. Not only fans complained that KJo couldn't do justice with Madhuri Dixit's talent, they also compared Karan to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said Karan can never copy his style!

    Check out fans' outrageous reaction below..

    @aamondhar

    "First they wasted a beautiful song and choreography on Aliya and now they wasted Madhuri's talent in this song. You can only copy SLB style but can never match his creativity." [sic]

    @richa_shah06

    "Clearly had so much expectations from this song... Firstly because it included madhuri dixit and secondly it had two amazing choreographers saroj maam and remo sir.... But the outcome is definitely not what was expected #highlydisappointed...." [sic]

    @xeroxchap

    "EVERYTHING including Choreography, Cinematography, Costumes, Makeup, Jewellery is such a huge let down...@karanjohar you were supposed to make history with Madhuri... instead u came up with THIS.....I will forever hate you for doing such injustice to Madhuri Dixit...." [sic]

    @sara_kosenrufugirl

    "So bad , why u trying to be Sanjay leela bhansali." [sic]

    @puneet1sharma

    "Highly disappointed...we were expecting more. But sorry only SLb can present well...tumse na ho paaayega." [sic]

    @musafirah_al

    "Ghar more pardesiya would have been perfect for @madhuridixitnene ! Still don't understand why karan chose alia over madhuri. Anyway queen of expressions nailed it - even when the choreography was mhmm.." [sic]

    @cheryl.brown1

    "This choreography and song is so sloppy and lazy.you better use better people for takht karan.pls don't use Manish malhotra his designs in this movie is trash." [sic]

    @qhamzaa

    "Highly disappointed with the choreography ... u guys have wasted Madhuri dixit in it ... like shes the queen of dancing but my heart breaks when i see the video ... the song is amazing but what have u done with the choreography Karaaaaaaaaan !!!! Toodles . Ye gana madhuri ki zindagi ka kalank hai KALANK." [sic]

    @cheryl.brown1

    "No one does it like SLB,i wonder how bad takht will be if everything in kalank is this bad." [sic]

    For the uninitiated, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019.

    Varun Dhawan Takes PANGA With Kangana Ranaut!

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue