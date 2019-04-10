Madhuri Dixit's Talent WASTED In Kalank; Fans Lash Out At Karan Johar, Say 'You Can't COPY Bhansali'

@aamondhar

"First they wasted a beautiful song and choreography on Aliya and now they wasted Madhuri's talent in this song. You can only copy SLB style but can never match his creativity." [sic]

@richa_shah06

"Clearly had so much expectations from this song... Firstly because it included madhuri dixit and secondly it had two amazing choreographers saroj maam and remo sir.... But the outcome is definitely not what was expected #highlydisappointed...." [sic]

@xeroxchap

"EVERYTHING including Choreography, Cinematography, Costumes, Makeup, Jewellery is such a huge let down...@karanjohar you were supposed to make history with Madhuri... instead u came up with THIS.....I will forever hate you for doing such injustice to Madhuri Dixit...." [sic]

@sara_kosenrufugirl

"So bad , why u trying to be Sanjay leela bhansali." [sic]

@puneet1sharma

"Highly disappointed...we were expecting more. But sorry only SLb can present well...tumse na ho paaayega." [sic]

@musafirah_al

"Ghar more pardesiya would have been perfect for @madhuridixitnene ! Still don't understand why karan chose alia over madhuri. Anyway queen of expressions nailed it - even when the choreography was mhmm.." [sic]

@cheryl.brown1

"This choreography and song is so sloppy and lazy.you better use better people for takht karan.pls don't use Manish malhotra his designs in this movie is trash." [sic]

@qhamzaa

"Highly disappointed with the choreography ... u guys have wasted Madhuri dixit in it ... like shes the queen of dancing but my heart breaks when i see the video ... the song is amazing but what have u done with the choreography Karaaaaaaaaan !!!! Toodles . Ye gana madhuri ki zindagi ka kalank hai KALANK." [sic]

@cheryl.brown1

"No one does it like SLB,i wonder how bad takht will be if everything in kalank is this bad." [sic]