English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Madhuri Dixit: When I Did Mrityudand, Everyone Was Surprised By My Choice

    By
    |

    Madhuri Dixit was the top actress of the 90's. She gave many remarkable performances during the peak of her career. In a recent interview to a leading website, Madhuri said that she always wished for movies to be progressive for the women. The diva also revealed that not many people were happy with her decision of signing a movie like Mrityndand. She said, ''At that time, there were commercial movies and artistic movies. Those who acted in commercial movies stuck to that. When I did Mrityudand (1997), everyone was surprised by my choice. Some questioned me on why I wanted to be in khadi saris.''

    She added, ''My answer to them was that it's a story that should be told. I was very adamant. I received a lot of appreciation for it. It required me to act, but in a different atmosphere - more realistic and without larger-than-life characters. It gave me an opportunity to do something different from what I was doing. It gave me joy. I always wished for movies to be progressive for women.''

    Madhuri Dixit: When I Did Mrityudand, Everyone Was Surprised By My Choice

    She further revealed, ''I used to be very busy. We used to do three shifts in a day. I don't miss that. I'm still very busy. There are two teenagers (her sons Arin and Raayan) at home. That's another production that I have to look after (laughs). Now, we also have a puppy, Carmelo. It's another undertaking.''

    When asked if she has given writing and directing a thought, Madhuri said, ''I don't know. One thing at a time. Now that I have produced a Marathi movie (August 15) and seen it to fruition, I'm happy with the product. Since it is on Netflix now and is being streamed in 195 countries, it would give the viewers a peek into Indian culture and life. We may produce more content eventually.''

    Most Read: Salman Khan Gets Greeted By A Sea Of Fans At The Narmada River While Shooting For Dabangg 3

    Read more about: madhuri dixit
    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 17:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue