English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Madhuri Dixit: When Kalank Came To Me, I Knew Saroj Khan Had To Be The Choreographer

    By
    |

    Saroj Khan choreographed Madhuri Dixit right from her early days in Bollywood and she's the one who's responsible for making Madhuri a dance legend. Their relationship has grown stronger over the years and Madhuri revealed that when Kalank came to her, she knew that Saroj Khan had to be the choreographer no matter what.

    Saroj Khan Deserves Kalank, Says Madhuri Dixit

    "When Kalank came to me, I said this song deserves Saroj Khan. She is the one who can make this song look beautiful and do justice to it. So she and Remo (D'Souza) came together for this song and it's a great combination of both of them. So I wish her all the best and this is just a phase."

    Saroj Khan Is Supremely Talented!

    "My association with Sarojji has only become stronger over the years. I have worked with her for so many years, she is supremely talented," said Madhuri Dixit.

    On Saroj Khan Being Boycotted In Bollywood

    "She is a very talented woman and if she is saying it, then it's really sad. It's a pity and it is industry's loss," said Madhuri.

    Kalank Starcast & Grand Release

    Kalank starring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019. The movie is directed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions.

    Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 13:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue