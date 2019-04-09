Madhuri Dixit: When Kalank Came To Me, I Knew Saroj Khan Had To Be The Choreographer

Saroj Khan Deserves Kalank, Says Madhuri Dixit

"When Kalank came to me, I said this song deserves Saroj Khan. She is the one who can make this song look beautiful and do justice to it. So she and Remo (D'Souza) came together for this song and it's a great combination of both of them. So I wish her all the best and this is just a phase."

Saroj Khan Is Supremely Talented!

"My association with Sarojji has only become stronger over the years. I have worked with her for so many years, she is supremely talented," said Madhuri Dixit.

On Saroj Khan Being Boycotted In Bollywood

"She is a very talented woman and if she is saying it, then it's really sad. It's a pity and it is industry's loss," said Madhuri.

Kalank Starcast & Grand Release

Kalank starring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019. The movie is directed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions.