Mahesh Bhatt Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Bacchi'; Refuses To Comment On Her Sister Rangoli Insulting Alia!
Of late, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been attacking Alia Bhatt and hurling accusations at her. Right from calling her performance in Gully Boy 'mediocre', slamming her for steering clear of making political comments to the extent of even dragging her family into the controversy by hinting at Alia and her mother's British citizenship, the Ranaut sisters are in a mood to breath fire.
Recently when Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt was asked to react to Kangana-Alia row, the filmmaker said that he would not like to comment against someone who started her Bollywood journey as an actress from his production company Vishesh Films.
For those who ain't aware, Kangana's sister Rangoli had alleged that Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt threw a chappal on Kangana during the premiere of her movie Woh Lamhe.
Mahesh Bhatt Called Kangana A 'Bacchi'
When quizzed about the recent social media attack by Rangoli, Bhatt said, "She (Kangana) is a ‘bachchi', started her journey with us. Just because her relative (sister Rangoli) is attacking me, I won't comment."
'Till I Die, I Will Never Ever Say Anything Against Our Child'
"Our upbringing and culture teach us that we should not raise a finger on our children. So saying anything against our children won't be possible. My upbringing stops me to do so. Till I die, I will never ever say anything against our child because it is against my upbringing, it is against my nature."
Earlier, Alia Too Had Reacted To Kangana-Rangoli's Allegations
The 'Kalank' actress said, "If I am mature then my family is 10 times more mature and stronger than I am. I don't want to get into this. I just want to be happy, positive, work hard, be a better version of myself every day."
The Actress Had Revealed Her Stand
She had further added, "I should not pay attention to what people are saying. Everyone has a right to say and what they want to say. I'll remain quiet and this is my stand."