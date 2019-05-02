English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mahesh Bhatt Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Bacchi'; Refuses To Comment On Her Sister Rangoli Insulting Alia!

    By
    |
    Kangana Ranaut & Alia Bhatt Controversy: Mahesh Bhatt calls Kangana Ranaut bachchi | FilmiBeat

    Of late, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been attacking Alia Bhatt and hurling accusations at her. Right from calling her performance in Gully Boy 'mediocre', slamming her for steering clear of making political comments to the extent of even dragging her family into the controversy by hinting at Alia and her mother's British citizenship, the Ranaut sisters are in a mood to breath fire.

    Recently when Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt was asked to react to Kangana-Alia row, the filmmaker said that he would not like to comment against someone who started her Bollywood journey as an actress from his production company Vishesh Films.

    For those who ain't aware, Kangana's sister Rangoli had alleged that Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt threw a chappal on Kangana during the premiere of her movie Woh Lamhe.

    Mahesh Bhatt Called Kangana A 'Bacchi'

    When quizzed about the recent social media attack by Rangoli, Bhatt said, "She (Kangana) is a ‘bachchi', started her journey with us. Just because her relative (sister Rangoli) is attacking me, I won't comment."

    'Till I Die, I Will Never Ever Say Anything Against Our Child'

    "Our upbringing and culture teach us that we should not raise a finger on our children. So saying anything against our children won't be possible. My upbringing stops me to do so. Till I die, I will never ever say anything against our child because it is against my upbringing, it is against my nature."

    Earlier, Alia Too Had Reacted To Kangana-Rangoli's Allegations

    The 'Kalank' actress said, "If I am mature then my family is 10 times more mature and stronger than I am. I don't want to get into this. I just want to be happy, positive, work hard, be a better version of myself every day."

    The Actress Had Revealed Her Stand

    She had further added, "I should not pay attention to what people are saying. Everyone has a right to say and what they want to say. I'll remain quiet and this is my stand."

    Blank Movie Review: It's Sunny Deol's Show All The Way!

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 9:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue