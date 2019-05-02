Mahesh Bhatt Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Bacchi'; Refuses To Comment On Her Sister Rangoli Insulting Alia!

Mahesh Bhatt Called Kangana A 'Bacchi'

When quizzed about the recent social media attack by Rangoli, Bhatt said, "She (Kangana) is a ‘bachchi', started her journey with us. Just because her relative (sister Rangoli) is attacking me, I won't comment."

'Till I Die, I Will Never Ever Say Anything Against Our Child'

"Our upbringing and culture teach us that we should not raise a finger on our children. So saying anything against our children won't be possible. My upbringing stops me to do so. Till I die, I will never ever say anything against our child because it is against my upbringing, it is against my nature."

Earlier, Alia Too Had Reacted To Kangana-Rangoli's Allegations

The 'Kalank' actress said, "If I am mature then my family is 10 times more mature and stronger than I am. I don't want to get into this. I just want to be happy, positive, work hard, be a better version of myself every day."

The Actress Had Revealed Her Stand

She had further added, "I should not pay attention to what people are saying. Everyone has a right to say and what they want to say. I'll remain quiet and this is my stand."