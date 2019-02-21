English
    Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan And Other Celebs Attend The Funeral Of Producer Rajkumar Barjatya

    By
    |

    Producer Rajkumar Barjatya, who had produced many popular films such as Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Prem Rathan Dhan Payo, passed away on Thursday morning, February 21st, 2019. The producer was father of director Sooraj Barjatya. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Mahesh Bhatt and his wife Soni Razdan, Swara Bhaskar, Mohnish Bahl and others paid their last respects to the late Rajkumar Barjatya at his funeral today.

    Mahesh Bhatt And Soni Razdan Pay Their Last Respects To Rajkumar Barjatya

    Mahesh Bhatt and his wife Soni Razdan attended the funeral of producer Rajkumar Barjatya to pay their last respects. Mourning his death, Mahesh Bhatt wrote on Twitter, "You are the bravest producer that I've ever met. Saaransh was possible because of your invincible faith in me. They don't make people like you anymore. Thank you for touching my life." (sic).

    Swara Bhaskar Arrives To Pay Her Last Respects

    Swara Bhaskar too attended the funeral of Rajkumar Barjatya to pay her last respects. She had taken to Twitter to express her condolences and had written, "RIP Raj Kumar Barjatya sir. You were the kindest, sweetest, most generous souls and most wonderful people I've ever met. I will never forget interactions I was blessed to have with you and your enthusiastic encouragement of a young actor. Deep condolences to Rajshri family. A loss for us all." (sic). Swara had co-starred with Sonam Kapoor in Prem Rathan Dhan Payo which was produced by Rajkumar Barjatya.

    Actor Mohnish Bahl Was Also At The Funeral Of Producer Rajkumar Barjatya

    Mohnish Bahl also attended the funeral of producer Rajkumar Barjatya on Thursday evening.

    B-Town Celebs Mourn The Death Of Producer Rajkumar Barjatya

    Celebs mourn the death of producer Rajkumar Barjatya at his funeral on Thursday. Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher and other celebrities had taken to their social media to express their sorrow over the death of Raj Kumar Barjatya. Madhuri Dixit had written a touching note on Twitter, "A warm soul and a person I'd always look up to. Deeply saddened by the demise of Rajkumar Barjatya ji. Thank you, for inspiring and guiding me through my journey. Condolences to Sooraj Barjatya and family. Hope you'll find the strength to grieve this loss." (sic)

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 22:28 [IST]
