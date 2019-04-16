UNACCEPTABLE! Mahesh Bhatt Threw SLIPPER At Kangana Ranaut; Kicked Her Out From Woh Lamhe Preview

Rangoli’s Reply To Soni Razdan

"Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house...." [sic]

"..please note that he doesn't own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office...." [sic]

"...but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn't allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19years old ." [sic]

When a twitterati wrote, "Kangna up to her old tricks-pretending ya sis' handle!! Now that Kangna has achieved fame & fortune why is she still consumed by jealousy towards Alia?," Rangoli was quick to reply, "Of course Kangana is jealous of Alia's super model looks and fashion sense, remarkable multiple national awards winning acting skills along with superhuman action style.

Her exceptional IQ and speeches along with refreshing writings, directorial skills.. whereas poor Kangana surviving because of one sugar daddy who she works for totally free of cost .... 🙏 @nina11_arora" [sic]

Many fans felt that it's not Rangoli, who's putting out these tweets but Kangana Ranaut. To which Rangoli replied, About Kangana taking over my account .... I wish some day, we can definitely do a live chat!!! But you guys cant even handle me she will toh set this place on fire 😂😂😂😂😂 @nina11_arora." [sic]

A few hours ago, Randeep wrote, "Dearest @aliaa08 I'm so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself." [sic]

"Alia baby ko bachane ko nepotism gang ki khud ki himmat nahin toh tujhko aage kiya, I know during film Ungli what u did, kitna harass kiya tune Kangana ko aur kitna bada chatukar hai tu Karan Johar ka....(contd) @RandeepHooda

(Contd).....magar phir bhi tera kuch nahin hua, at least people like Alia are successful because of chamchagiri, bhai tu to permanent failure hai 🙏" [sic]