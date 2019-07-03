Mahie Gill Reveals She Has A Daughter; Opens Up About Her Live-in Relationship!

Mahie Opens Up About Her Boyfriend

According to a report in Spotboye, Mahie told a leading daily, "I have a boyfriend. He is not a catholic. He is a businessman."

Last year in an interview, she had revealed, "I'd love to name him but he wants to stay out of the limelight. My boyfriend owns hotels and casinos across Goa as well as globally. I was with him when he opened a venture in Georgia recently. Sometimes, it feels like we're in a long-distance relationship as he travels a lot. But whenever he's in Goa, I move there as both of us own properties there."

She Confirms Being In Live-in Relationship With Him

"We have to get married...koi farak nahi padta koi [it makes no difference] We have no pressures to succumb too. I already commented above that I need freedom and my free space. Freedom for both of is very important. We love and respect each other. Respect needs to prevail in any relationship so that it can be carried on and on. Yes, we are sharing a live-in relationship. We are yet not married, but we will get married."

Mahie Is A Mother To A 2 And A Half Year Old Daughter

"I have a daughter and she is two and half. My aunt takes care of her in Mumbai. I too live in Mumbai most of the time."

Mahie Gets Candid About Her Daughter

Talking about naming her Veronica, the actress revealed, "Her name is Veronica. She lives with me. Why I named her Veronica - When Jesus was dragged on the cross and he was being taken to Jerusalem to be crucified. A woman dared to wipe his face with her handkerchief and his image got printed on it. That woman was called Veronica. And the meaning is- She who brings victory to true image. Thus I liked the name. And named my daughter Veronica."