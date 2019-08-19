Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's Biopic On Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim Gets A Title; Film Goes On Floors!

Last year in July, it was reported that Ajay Devgn is all set to star in a biopic on legendary football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim. The big announcement left everyone quite excited and eager to watch the 'Shivaay' actor play the unsung hero on the big screen.

A year later, the makers have now revealed that the Ajay Devgn starrer has been titled, 'Maidaan'. The film hit the shooting floors today and the actor took to his Twitter page to share a sneak-peek of the film.

Sharing this teaser poster on his social media page, Ajay wrote, "#maidaankicksoff today!" (sic)

For those who ain't aware, the Indian football team won the Asian games in 1951 and 1962 under his leadership.

In an official statement, producer Boney Kapoor shared, "I was amazed that not many are aware of someone as significant as Syed Abdul Rahim. He's an unsung hero whose achievements must be saluted. His team had heroes like Chunni Goswami, PK Banerjee, Balaram, Franco and Arun Ghosh. It takes someone like Ajay Devgn to play Syed Abdul Rahim. With him on board, I can just hope that our film inspires youngsters to play football, and India soon to bring the World Cup home."

South actress Keerthy Suresh will be making her Bollywood debut with this film where she will be essaying the role of Ajay Devgn's wife.

Directed by Amit Sharma who helmed 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Tevar', 'Maidaan' will hit the theatrical screens in 2020.

