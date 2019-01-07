 »   »   »  Malaika Arora & Amrita Arora All Decked Up For Sisters’ Night Out; Shraddha Kapoor Also Snapped!

Malaika Has Glammed It Up For Her Night Out With Sis

Fashion diva Malaika Arora was spotted on Sunday night in Bandra, with her sister Amrita Arora. The two looked like they were out partying as they were both decked up. Malaika Arora sported a tee shirt, grey printed pants and white sneakers. She glammed up her look with a shimmery silver jacket and ‘going-out-for-the-night' make up. Malaika Arora and her rumored boy friend Arjun Kapoor are hot topic for Bollywood enthusiasts as they have been snapped together on numerous occasions.

Amrita Arora Is Snapped With Her Sis Malaika

Amrita Arora accompanied her sister Malaika Arora for their Sunday girls' night out. Amrita Arora looked pretty in a purple and black floral dress. She twinned with her sis in the shoe department wearing classic white sneakers, giving her outfit a twist.

Shraddha Kapoor Looks Hot In Red!

Actress Shraddha Kapoor was snapped having her own fun on Sunday night in Bandra. Shraddha looked hot in a red ensemble which she paired with black shorts and black stockings. She was last seen in the movie Stree, also starring Rajkummar Rao. Stree was one of the best films of 2018, gaining popularity among audiences as well as positive reviews from critics. Shraddha is currently filming for three other movies.

Nidhi Agarwal's Classic White With Denim Look!

The pretty Nidhi Agarwal was also spotted in Bandra on Sunday night. Nidhi kept her look casual and cute sporting a classic white top and blue denim look. Nidhi struck a pose for the cameras wearing a white off-shoulder crop top, light was denim, and glam stilettos. Nidhi will next be seen in Ikka, starring Akshay Kumar.