Inside Pics From Malaika Arora's Birthday Party: Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor & Others In Attendance

Bebo Sets Our Screen On Fire!

Donning a striped top and black mini skirt, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a bomb. Seen here is Bebo, posing for a picture with the Arora sisters - Malaika and Amrita.

Malaika & Arjun Clicked Together

"Mere Arjun aur Arjun aagaye... Happy birthday #Malla have a beautiful one," wrote Arjun Rampal, while sharing this inside picture from Malaika Arora's birthday bash.

P.S. We finally got our hands on the picture of lovebirds - Arjun and Malaika from the birthday bash.

KJo With The Kapoors

Karan Johar, who has hosted the TV show, India Got Talent with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher, was also present at the party and was seen chilling with Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

Malaika With Her Girl Gang

Looking sizzling hot, Malaika Arora strikes a pose with her girl gang as she has a blast at her birthday party.

Also, check out an inside video of Malaika Arora, dancing at her birthday party like there's no tomorrow..