    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Inside Pics From Malaika Arora's Birthday Party: Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor & Others In Attendance

      By
      |
      Malaika Arora birthday party attended by Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor & others | FilmiBeat

      Today (October 23, 2019), Malaika Arora turns 46 and last night, the actress celebrated her special day with her near and dear ones. We spotted her beau Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Arjun Rampal, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday at Malaika's crazy birthday bash and we're here with all the inside pictures.

      Bebo Sets Our Screen On Fire!

      Bebo Sets Our Screen On Fire!

      Donning a striped top and black mini skirt, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like a bomb. Seen here is Bebo, posing for a picture with the Arora sisters - Malaika and Amrita.

      Malaika & Arjun Clicked Together

      Malaika & Arjun Clicked Together

      "Mere Arjun aur Arjun aagaye... Happy birthday #Malla have a beautiful one," wrote Arjun Rampal, while sharing this inside picture from Malaika Arora's birthday bash.

      P.S. We finally got our hands on a picture of the lovebirds - Arjun and Malaika from the birthday bash.

      KJo With The Kapoors

      KJo With The Kapoors

      Karan Johar, who has hosted the TV show, India's Got Talent with Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher, was also present at the party and was seen chilling with Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

      Malaika With Her Girl Gang

      Malaika With Her Girl Gang

      Looking sizzling hot, Malaika Arora strikes a pose with her girl gang as she has a blast at her birthday party.

      Also, check out an inside video of Malaika Arora, dancing at her birthday party like there's no tomorrow.

      View this post on Instagram

      And the birthday girl ❤🔥 #MallaikaArora

      A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue