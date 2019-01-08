Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted At Gym; See pictures!

Fitness Freak Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is one celeb who heads to the gym on the regular. It is well known that she is a fitness freak. Today we snapped Malaika after her workout session. She was sporting an all black gym look with a black zip up hoodie and black tracks, paired with flip flops. Malaika Arora has been hitting the headlines for her rumored relationship with Arjun Kapoor but we no more have to speculate over that. Karan Johar confirmed on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 6 that she is indeed dating Arjun.

Deepika Snapped Outside The Gym

Deepika Padukone was snapped at the gym too but we couldn't get a picture of her outside her car. Deepika was sporting a black sweatshirt with minimal make up. We caught her while she was on her phone.

Aditya Roy Kapoor After Sweating It Out At The Gym

Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted outside his gym today looking like a total hunk. He was wearing a red jersey, black shorts, sneakers and a hat. Aditya was last seen on the big screen in the 2017 film ‘Ok Jaanu' starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He is now working on Karan Johar's next big production, Kalank. Kalank is a period dram with a huge star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Khemu, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt.

Mira Rajput Is All Smiles As She Walks Out Of Gym

Mira Rajput has been regular to the gym lately. She is often spotted at the gym with her hubby Shahid Kapoor. Today Mira was by herself when she was spotted wearing a grey sweater white tank top and black tights and sneakers.

Malvika Raaj Strikes A Pose In Her Gym Look

Malvika Raaj, the actress who paid young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, was also snapped at the gym today. Malvika posed for the cameras sporting a blue tank top, black shorts and sneakers. Malvika will next be seen in Emraan Hashmi's Captain Nawab, playing the lead actress.