Malaika Arora Dressed For Summer In A Pretty Maxi Dress; Varun Dhawan Strikes A Pose For Cameras

Malaika's Easy Breezy Summer Avatar

Malaika Arora is known to be a fashion icon in Bollywood as she knows how to dress for every occasion. On Tuesday afternoon, Malaika looked pretty dressed in a summer outfit for a day in the city. She was wearing a tie and dye maxi dress in grey with a thigh high slit. She accessorized with a brown sling bag and a cool pair of sunglasses. She had done her hair up in a top knot and gave us sunny summer vibes in this outfit.

Varun Dhawan At A Screening

Varun Dhawan was at a film screening on Tuesday afternoon and he struck a pose for the shutterbugs. Varun looked uber cool in a casual avatar as he was wearing a black and green coordinated track suit teamed with a white t-shirt and a pair of black sneakers. Varun is all geared up for the release of his next film, Kalank, which has a huge star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. He is also currently filming for Remo D'Souza's dance film Street Dancer 3.

Mouni Roy Out And About In The City

Mouni Roy was looking totally chic and edgy when she was snapped in the city by the paparazzi. Mouni was wearing a navy blue ensemble. She teamed this with a pair of white stilettos and her hair was styled straight and sleek. On the work front, Mouni will next be seen in the spy thriller film Romeo Akbar Walter, alongside John Abraham, Sikandar Kher and Jackie Shroff. The film releases on April 5th.

Tim Tim Smiles For The Cameras!

Little Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan was snapped by the paparazzi on Tuesday afternoon. As usual, Taimur smiled for his pap friends clicking pictures of him, and he looked adorable in a matching black and blue t-shirt and shorts outfit which he teamed with a pair of white sneakers.