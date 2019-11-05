    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      That's A Nasty Jibe! Malaika Arora Gets Mother-shamed By Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      As disgusting as it sounds but Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel is yet again in the headlines for taking unnecessary digs at Bollywood celebs and this time her target is Malaika Arora. Recently, Malaika shared a picture with her son, Arhaan and captioned it "When the son is being all nice and taking care of his mommy." Needless to mention that the picture is everything cute but Rangoli rather chose to mother-shame Malaika while sharing the same picture on her Twitter handle.

      Rangoli wrote, "This is modern Indian mother, very good 👏👏👏👏👏👍."

      malaika-arora-gets-mother-shamed-by-kangana-ranaut-sister-chandel

      Rangoli's jibe at Malaika didn't go well with many of her followers and they made sure to point out her mistake!

      Monica Singh @Monica_Tweeet: "Where Kangana supports Malaika & Arjun's relation there you are sharing your orthodox thoughts on SM, Rangoli everything you do effects Kangana's image. Please think about it."

      Geeta Tekchandani @GeetaTekchanda1: "OMG 😱 what a dirty mind."

      muscle @Roymanju102Roy: "@Rangoli_A U r the female version of past KKR."

      Anand Krishna @aanandkrishna78: "No wonder ! You alone enough to spoil Ur sis career. Once in a while mind ur own business!"

      Aparna Das @Aparna__Das: "nothing is wrong in this picture.... one who finds it wrong is sick and needs medical help asap...."

      Suman @Sumanmjoshi: "Okay Rangoli I have always supported you and I am Kangana's biggest fan but please this is unacceptable. Remember who you represent, you are disappointing us all 😞."

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 22:04 [IST]
