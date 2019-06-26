English
    Malaika Arora Gives Us A Sneak-peek Into Her Romantic Vacation With Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor!

    By
    |

    Just yesterday, we shared with you folks that Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora have jetted off to an undisclosed location for a romantic vacation. It turned out that the lovebirds are currently stationed in New York to ring in Arjun's birthday which falls today.

    Meanwhile, Malaika took to her Instagram story to give us a sneak-peek into this romantic getaway. First, she shared a view from her bathroom and then posted a picture of the yummy delicacies which made us feel every bit jealous.

    Have a look at the pictures here.

    Arjun and Malaika were rumoured to be dating since a while and were often papped together on dinner dates. Finally in an interview with Filmfare, the 'India's Most Wanted' actor admitted being in a relationship with the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl.

    Later while speaking with Bombay Times, Arjun said, "I respect the fact that the media has been so respectful about our relationship. We are not hiding anything either. I am in a good personal and professional space. I hope it continues this way. I don't want to go into the details right now."

    "There has to be dignity in the way you conduct yourself in a relationship, and I want to maintain that. I would like to talk about it as time unfolds rather than jumping the gun. We have opened the doors to the world to know that we are together. When the time is right, I will go into details and speak about it," he further added.

    Meanwhile, speculations about the couple planning to tie the knot too hit the headlines. However, Arjun clarified, "Even though I come from a broken home, I believe in marriage. I see a lot of happily married couples around. I believe it is a good option to have. But that doesn't mean you can jump the gun and go straight to it. Life has to lead you to it. You have to discover things, enjoy the relationship's ups and downs, and then see where it takes you."

