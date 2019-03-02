Malaika Arora’s Hot Gym Look Will Make You Want To Work Out; Sonakshi Sinha Heads Out For Lunch

Malaika Arora's Hot Saturday Gym Look

Malaika Arora is a known fitness freak, who is very committed to her workout regime. She is snapped by the paparazzi on a near daily basis, heading to her gym for a work out session. On Saturday, Malaika was snapped donning a very hot gym look that flattered her toned body. She was wearing a printed Reebok gym wear set, and had tossed her hair in a top knot, wearing a pair of black sneakers. Doesn't this picture make you want to hit the gym?

Sonakshi Sinha Snapped After Lunch

Sonakshi Sinha was spotted at a popular Mexican restaurant in Mumbai on Saturday. She gave a look of delightful surprise as the paps snapped her outside the restaurant. She looked very classy in a stripped white jump suit with a white blazer over it, and went with a pair of white sneakers to finish up her look. On the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in the huge star cast ensemble Kalank, which will also star Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu.

Ranveer Singh Spotted At The Airport

At the airport today, Ranveer Singh was snapped looking like a total boss by the paparazzi. He gave a thumps up as he walked in wearing a midnight blue blazer with purple print on it over a white and red printed floral shirt. Ranveer has been busy prepping for his next movie '83, which is a biographical film on the former Indian captain of the cricket team, Kapil Dev.

Vidya Balan Spotted Outside A Dance Class

Vidya Balan had a groove in her step as she was spotted outside a dancing studio in Juhu, Mumbai, by the paparazzi on Saturday evening. Vidya was wearing a loose black t-shirt with black tights and metallic sneakers, and smiled for the paps when snapped. Vidya will next be seen in the sci-fi film Mission Mangal, also starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Sonakshi Sinha.