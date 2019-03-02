English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Malaika Arora’s Hot Gym Look Will Make You Want To Work Out; Sonakshi Sinha Heads Out For Lunch

    By
    |

    Malaika Arora, if you did not know, is a very committed fitness freak. Today, she was snapped at the gym looking hot in her gym look. Sonakshi Sinha was spotted by the paparazzi after her lunch at a popular Mexican restaurant in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh was snapped at the airport on Saturday evening. Vidya Balan had a skip in her step as she was snapped outside a dance studio in Juhu, Mumbai. Check out all the celebrities' pictures!

    Malaika Arora's Hot Saturday Gym Look

    Malaika Arora is a known fitness freak, who is very committed to her workout regime. She is snapped by the paparazzi on a near daily basis, heading to her gym for a work out session. On Saturday, Malaika was snapped donning a very hot gym look that flattered her toned body. She was wearing a printed Reebok gym wear set, and had tossed her hair in a top knot, wearing a pair of black sneakers. Doesn't this picture make you want to hit the gym?

    Sonakshi Sinha Snapped After Lunch

    Sonakshi Sinha was spotted at a popular Mexican restaurant in Mumbai on Saturday. She gave a look of delightful surprise as the paps snapped her outside the restaurant. She looked very classy in a stripped white jump suit with a white blazer over it, and went with a pair of white sneakers to finish up her look. On the work front, Sonakshi will be next seen in the huge star cast ensemble Kalank, which will also star Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu.

    Ranveer Singh Spotted At The Airport

    At the airport today, Ranveer Singh was snapped looking like a total boss by the paparazzi. He gave a thumps up as he walked in wearing a midnight blue blazer with purple print on it over a white and red printed floral shirt. Ranveer has been busy prepping for his next movie '83, which is a biographical film on the former Indian captain of the cricket team, Kapil Dev.

    Vidya Balan Spotted Outside A Dance Class

    Vidya Balan had a groove in her step as she was spotted outside a dancing studio in Juhu, Mumbai, by the paparazzi on Saturday evening. Vidya was wearing a loose black t-shirt with black tights and metallic sneakers, and smiled for the paps when snapped. Vidya will next be seen in the sci-fi film Mission Mangal, also starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Sonakshi Sinha.

    MOST READ: Hrithik Roshan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Kiara Advani At Vikram Phadnis' Film Smile Please' Muhurat

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 21:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue