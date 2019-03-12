Malaika Arora: I Am Glad I Made A Choice & Divorced Arbaaz Khan
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan tied the knot in the year 1998 and their marriage came to a screeching halt in 2017 as the couple divorced and parted ways. Their divorce sent shockwaves across the industry and everyone was keen to know the reason for their separation. However, both Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan maintained their dignity all throughout and avoided mudslinging at any cost. In a recent interview, Malaika Arora opened up by saying that she's happy she made the right choice divorcing Arbaaz Khan and stated that she's in a better place at the moment.
Divorce Is A Huge Step, Says Malaika Arora
"Divorce is a huge step and it gave me a sense of freedom because of the sense of being able to make a choice in life. A choice which is not applauded by too many people. People look down at you asking 'Why are you doing this?' 'Think about the consequences'," said Malaika Arora to India Today.
I Am Happy With The Decision I Made!
"I could make a choice which I stand by. I was not under any duress. I am happy about the fact that it does give you that freedom to move on, to make new choices, to make new decisions, to go out in the world with your head held high without feeling the past baggage that was there.''
Nobody Wants To Be Single For The Rest Of Their Lives!
"Eventually, everyone probably wants to be in a relationship or move on or find love again. Nobody wants to be alone and single for the rest of their life. Irrespective of what everyone said around me, I am glad that I made this choice on my own," she said.
I Am No Longer Worried About Anything!
"There was a time when I needed to be worried and now it's over. Whether you forget or forgive, whatever scenario you may choose, you have to move on. Look, if you forget then you have forgiven as well. But, if you forgive, you may have not forgotten it but at least you have forgiven. Choose whatever works for you."
