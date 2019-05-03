Malaika Arora Gets FURIOUS, Says 'I'll SLAP Anyone Who Calls My Dance An 'Item Number'
Malaika Arora featured in several superhit special dance numbers from Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnaam Hui and Anarkali Disco Chali and in a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, she revealed she's not comfortable with people calling her special performance as 'item number' and stated that she'll slap anyone who calls her dance in cheap names.
I'll Slay Anyone Who Call My Dance 'Item Number'
"I've always had a problem with it being called ‘item song'. Imagine someone calling me, ‘yeh kya item hai' (what an item), I'd turn around and slap that person," Malaika Arora said to HT.
I Did The Songs At My Own Will
"Whenever I did a song I did it on my own accord, I never did it under any duress. I was comfortable. If I felt like I was not OK with something, I'd voice my opinion. I'd say, ‘no I don't like that step'. If I felt like I was being objectified, I'd say it, and I'm not stupid."
When Asked About The 'Tongue-In-Cheek' Theme Lyrics In The Songs...
"I've never felt that it crossed that line where it was downright vulgar, or downright offensive. According to me, it was always in a nice fun, tongue-in-cheek sort of space."
Song & Dance Is A Big Part Of Bollywood Culture
"I come from a different school of thought. If a woman feels that it is not a safe environment, then I (don't think we should have them). Our films have always been about this (song and dance) culture, why should one just change it overnight?"