English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Malaika Arora Gets FURIOUS, Says 'I'll SLAP Anyone Who Calls My Dance An 'Item Number'

    By
    |

    Malaika Arora featured in several superhit special dance numbers from Chaiyya Chaiyya to Munni Badnaam Hui and Anarkali Disco Chali and in a recent interview with Anupama Chopra, she revealed she's not comfortable with people calling her special performance as 'item number' and stated that she'll slap anyone who calls her dance in cheap names.

    I'll Slay Anyone Who Call My Dance 'Item Number'

    "I've always had a problem with it being called ‘item song'. Imagine someone calling me, ‘yeh kya item hai' (what an item), I'd turn around and slap that person," Malaika Arora said to HT.

    I Did The Songs At My Own Will

    "Whenever I did a song I did it on my own accord, I never did it under any duress. I was comfortable. If I felt like I was not OK with something, I'd voice my opinion. I'd say, ‘no I don't like that step'. If I felt like I was being objectified, I'd say it, and I'm not stupid."

    When Asked About The 'Tongue-In-Cheek' Theme Lyrics In The Songs...

    "I've never felt that it crossed that line where it was downright vulgar, or downright offensive. According to me, it was always in a nice fun, tongue-in-cheek sort of space."

    Song & Dance Is A Big Part Of Bollywood Culture

    "I come from a different school of thought. If a woman feels that it is not a safe environment, then I (don't think we should have them). Our films have always been about this (song and dance) culture, why should one just change it overnight?"

    Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Trolled: 'I Love All The Memes On Me, I Even Share It With My Friends'

    Read more about: Malaika Arora
    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue