Malaika Arora Gets FURIOUS, Says 'I'll SLAP Anyone Who Calls My Dance An 'Item Number'

I'll Slay Anyone Who Call My Dance 'Item Number'

"I've always had a problem with it being called ‘item song'. Imagine someone calling me, ‘yeh kya item hai' (what an item), I'd turn around and slap that person," Malaika Arora said to HT.

I Did The Songs At My Own Will

"Whenever I did a song I did it on my own accord, I never did it under any duress. I was comfortable. If I felt like I was not OK with something, I'd voice my opinion. I'd say, ‘no I don't like that step'. If I felt like I was being objectified, I'd say it, and I'm not stupid."

When Asked About The 'Tongue-In-Cheek' Theme Lyrics In The Songs...

"I've never felt that it crossed that line where it was downright vulgar, or downright offensive. According to me, it was always in a nice fun, tongue-in-cheek sort of space."

Song & Dance Is A Big Part Of Bollywood Culture

"I come from a different school of thought. If a woman feels that it is not a safe environment, then I (don't think we should have them). Our films have always been about this (song and dance) culture, why should one just change it overnight?"