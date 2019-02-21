Malaika Arora And Karan Johar’s Stylish Entries At An Event Made Heads Turn

Malaika Never Fails To Impress Us

Malaika Arora never fails to impress us with her fashion choices for every type of event or even when she is spotted out in the city. At a lifestyle and fashion pop up exhibit held at Bandra 190 on Thursday afternoon, Malaika looked stylish as always. She wore a pretty checkered blue sun dress with a plunge neck, and gave the dress a splash of colour by teaming it up with a pair of yellow pointed toe pumps.

KJo Is A Bonafide Fashionista

Karan Johar too attended the lifestyle and fashion pop up exhibit held at Bandra 190 on Thursday afternoon. KJo, as we all know, is a bonafide fashionista and true to his fashion sensibilities, he showed up looking very stylish at the event. He wore a button down jacket which had branches of leaves printed all over it. He teamed this with a pair of dark trousers and a snazzy pair of sneakers.

Amrita Arora Strikes A Cool Pose

Malaika Arora's sister, Amrita Arora also made heads turn at the fashion and lifestyle pop up exhibit held at Bandra 190. She struck some cool poses wearing a white top and teaming it with a pair of plaid pants. She decided to go with a pair of black pointed toe pumps to match her outfit, and also sported a pair of yellow tinted sunglasses.

Daisy Shah Gives Out Retro Vibes

Daisy Shah looked cool at the fashion and lifestyle pop up exhibit held at Banra 190 on Thursday afternoon. She gave out a retro vibe wearing a sleeveless white shirt with dark wash high waist denims with flared bottoms. She too accessorized with a snazzy pair of sunglasses and wore white pumps to go with her outfit.