Malaika Arora Looks Classy At The Airport; Twinkle Khanna Snapped After Her Work Out Session

Malaika's Classy Airport Look

Malaika Arora has one of the most amazing wardrobe collections among the Bollywood stars, which she constantly puts to good use. Today, Malaika looked totally classy when she was snapped at the airport. She wore a black crop top and gave it a classic twist by teaming it with a white blazer and matching pants.

Twinkle Khanna Snapped After Her Work Out Session

Twinkle Khanna was snapped after her gym session on Friday afternoon. She wore a white t-shirt and black and white tie-dye tights with frills on the sides. She carried a green handbag with her.

Ayushmann Khurrana At A Photo Shoot

Ayushmann Khurrana was clicked by the shutterbugs when he was at a photo shoot in Mumbai today. Ayushmann looked full of swag, wearing a light pink zip up jacket over a white t-shirt, and light grey sweatpants. He sported a pair of light grey sneakers to go with his look. Ayushmann has been climbing the ladder of success in the Hindi film industry with the fantastic performance he has been dishing out in movies such as Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and so on.

Radhika Apte Too Was At The Same Photo Shoot As Ayushmann

Radhika Apte was also being shot at the photo shoot with Ayushmann Khurrana on Friday afternoon. Radhika was giving out retro vibes in a vibrant purple one shoulder top teamed with flare bottom black pants, and a wide waist belt to accessorize. Her hair was slicked back into a classy pony tail. On the work front, Radhika was last seen in the black comedy movie Bombairiya, which also starred Siddhanth Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Shilpa Shukla and others.

Little Nawab Taimur Ali Khan Gets Papped Again

Baby Nawab Taimur Ali Khan is a media sensation and he is just two. The adorable toddler was spotted by the paps again today in Bandra, being taken somewhere by his nanny. He looked cute in a light grey t-shirt and dark shorts, wearing a pair of red sneakers.