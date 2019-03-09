English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Malaika Arora Looks Trendy As She Heads Out; Twinkle Khanna & Akshay Kumar Snapped On A Dinner Date

    By
    |

    Malaika Arora was all smiles and looking trendy as ever when she headed out for dinner on Friday night. One of Bollywood's most rocking couples, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were out on a dinner date when they were snapped by the paps. Sophie Choudry smiled for the cameras when she was spotted. Dino Morea looked handsome as always when he too was snapped out and about in the city on Friday night. Check out these celebs' pictures!

    Malaika Arora Looks Trendy As She Goes Out

    Malaika Arora looked absolutely trendy when she headed out for dinner on Friday night. Malaika joined her rumored boyfriend Arjun Kapoor for a dinner date, dressed in a sheer red top, high rise denims, and she gave her casual look a twist by sporting a formal blazer with it.

    Akshay & Twinkle On A Dinner Date

    Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were out on a dinner date at a popular club in Juhu on Friday night when they were snapped by the paps. Akshay was wearing a grey hoodie which read ‘Paradise Lost' with a pair of denims, whereas Twinkle looked lovely in an off shoulder black ensemble. Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of his next film, Kesari, on March 21st.

    Sophie Smiles For Cameras

    Sophie Choudry smiled for the cameras when she was spotted at a popular restaurant. She looked chic in an oversized white shirt teamed with black denims.

    Dino Morea Out And About In The City

    Dino Morea was also snapped out and about in the city on Friday night. He looked handsome in a classic white shirt with ripped denims look. He sported a pair of white sneakers to go with his outfit.

    MOST READ: Vidya Balan's Inspiring Women's Day Message Had Priyanka Chopra Jonas Saying "Preach"!

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 2:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue