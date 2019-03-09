Malaika Arora Looks Trendy As She Heads Out; Twinkle Khanna & Akshay Kumar Snapped On A Dinner Date

Malaika Arora Looks Trendy As She Goes Out

Malaika Arora looked absolutely trendy when she headed out for dinner on Friday night. Malaika joined her rumored boyfriend Arjun Kapoor for a dinner date, dressed in a sheer red top, high rise denims, and she gave her casual look a twist by sporting a formal blazer with it.

Akshay & Twinkle On A Dinner Date

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were out on a dinner date at a popular club in Juhu on Friday night when they were snapped by the paps. Akshay was wearing a grey hoodie which read ‘Paradise Lost' with a pair of denims, whereas Twinkle looked lovely in an off shoulder black ensemble. Akshay Kumar is all set for the release of his next film, Kesari, on March 21st.

Sophie Smiles For Cameras

Sophie Choudry smiled for the cameras when she was spotted at a popular restaurant. She looked chic in an oversized white shirt teamed with black denims.

Dino Morea Out And About In The City

Dino Morea was also snapped out and about in the city on Friday night. He looked handsome in a classic white shirt with ripped denims look. He sported a pair of white sneakers to go with his outfit.